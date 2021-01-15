Holcim Philippines to invest PHP121.5m in AF resources

Holcim Philippines has allocated PHP121.5m (US$2.5m) of funds to improve its alternative fuels processing facility at its plant in Norzagaray, Bulacan, by 2022.

The investment will be used to improve the efficiency of its shredding operations, establish new equipment, and upgrade storage and feeding facilities at the plant.

"This investment ensures we can continue being a reliable partner in the country's sustainable development, while also meeting our objectives of making our operations more efficient and respectful of nature," said John Stull, president and CEO of Holcim Philippines.

