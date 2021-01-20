CCB Cement is awarded Concrete Sustainability Council's Silver certification

Cementir Holding announces that CCB Cement, its Belgian subsidiary, has been awarded the Concrete Sustainability Council’s Silver certification. Cementir says, this recognition proves the strong commitment in achieving the ambitious Cementir Holding’s sustainability roadmap towards 2030 and represents the progress made in complementing the company's other new innovative solutions for climate change.

"The Concrete Sustainability Council (CSC) certification to CCB Cement is a key milestone for our Group to be recognised by a more sustainable products/solutions portfolio, which is seen as a value driven support for our customers journey towards their own green transition and is giving them a competitive edge," highlights Michele Di Marino, Chief Sales, Marketing & Commercial Development for Cementir Holding. "It represents also a great achievement, the result of teamwork, dedication and resilience during 2020."

"The added value for our clients is very relevant for the success in their own business, as CSC has now been recognised as a responsible sourcing certification system in Green Building Rating System like BREEAM, LEED and Envision," Mr Di Marino concludes.

