Raysut Cement Co begins construction of 9MW WHR system

21 January 2021

Oman’s Raysut Cement Co has begun construction of a new 9MW waste heat recovery (WHR) system at its plant in Salalah.

The project is expected to contribute to the company’s ambitious sustainability targets, which include reducing power consumption capacity by 25-30 per cent, lowering CO 2 emissions and cutting water consumption by more than 50 per cent.

The producer has contracted Sinoma Overseas Development Co Ltd for the project on an EPC basis.

