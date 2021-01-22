Cemex UK to supply Thames Tideway Tunnel

Cemex UK is supplying more than 40,000t of a lining sprayed concrete for the Thames Tideway Tunnel project. The 25km tunnel is the biggest undertaken by UK water.

The new tunnel will intercept, store and transfer sewage water away from the Rover Thames. the tunnel will start from Acton and Cemex is supplying its lining spray concrete for the shafts and launch tunnels in the 12.5km, central part of the tunnel. This section is being constructed by Ferrovial Construction and Laing O'Rourke.

Cemex manufactures its sprayed lining concrete at its dedicated factory in Buxton, Derbyshire, and transports the product to London at around 3000tpm.

