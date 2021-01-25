Shiva Cement sees net revenue down 8%

25 January 2021

India’s Shiva Cement has reported a standalone net loss of INR58.6m (US$803,778) in the 3QFY20-21, compared to an INR61.4m loss in the year-ago period.



Net revenue declined 7.6 per cent YoY to INR70.1m from INR75.9m. However, operating expenses also fell 12.1 per cent to INR90.1m.

