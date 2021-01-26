GCCA announces new biodiversity policy

The global cement and concrete industry (GCCA) has launched a new biodiversity policy document which outlines steps that GCCA members will commit towards the achievement of Net Positive Impact in cement, concrete and aggregates operations.

The biodiversity policy outlines four specific actions fore ecosystems to flourish:

• Formulating and executing effective and progressive quarry rehabilitation and biodiversity management plans

• Tracking, monitoring, reporting, and establishing assurance of information through key performance indicators

• Highlighting concrete’s strong sustainability characteristics, such as high versatility, which enables material efficiency aligned with nature-based solution initiatives

• Working in partnership to scale up efforts, building close ties with civil society organisations.

Claude Loréa, GCCA cement director, said: "Protecting and enhancing biodiversity is critical for the future of our planet. Working towards net positive impact throughout their operations will underpin the great work that is already underway. We already have detailed guidelines for member companies to follow and our new policy outlines our commitment to building the sustainable world of tomorrow."

