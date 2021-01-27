WCA launches Gender Focus Network

The World Cement Association (WCA) has launched the Gender Focus Network (GFN), an initiative aiming to improve the representation of women within the global cement community.

WCA recognises that the cement industry around the world currently has a significant gender imbalance, and has founded the GFN to help increase awareness and to implement practical solutions to address this issue.

The network’s mission is to encourage companies to implement gender diversity programmes, foster women’s empowerment and professional development across the industry, mitigating the barriers that discourage women from working in the sector. The GFN will also highlight the work being carried out by other cement companies on gender diversity, to help members embrace best practice in working to change inequality and ensuring women have an equal voice at all seniority levels in the industry.

The network will also align itself, alongside WCA's wider environmental initiatives, with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

