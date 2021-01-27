Cemex supplies largest maintenance airport in Europe

27 January 2021

Cemex is supplying cement and concrete for the Teruel Airport Platform, the largest maintenance, repair and operations airport in Europe.



Cemex has supplied 30,000t of cement required to produce 100,000Mm3 of concrete to build two new hangars, the expansion of the parking arae, a runway of around 3km and industrial zone, terminals, amongst other facilities for the Spanish airport.

