Humboldt India wins new UltraTech Cement order

27 January 2021

Humboldt Wedag India Pvt Ltd (HW India), New Delhi, India, a subsidiary of KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG (KHD), Cologne, Germany, has received a new order from UltraTech Cement Ltd for three new kiln lines, one new raw meal grinding plant with two KHD roller presses, and the upgrade of five existing clinker grinding plants with KHD roller presses.

The engineering and supply of equipment as well as supervisory services related to erection and commissioning comprise a potential order volume of more than EUR30m. The customer as well as HW India are currently negotiating with the aim of concluding a corresponding engineering and procurement (EP) contract package.

