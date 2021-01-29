Gorazdze Cement signs 10-year solar power deal

Gorazdze Cement (HeidelbergCement group) is being supplied solar electricity from BayWa r.e. for the next decade.



The 64.6MWp Witnica solar park is due to come on-stream in July 2021 between Poznan and Berlin and will be the largest solar park in Poland.

Andrzej Reclik, Gorazdze Cement management board president, said: "The 10-year PPA agreement for Witnica is a great achievement for the Gorazdze Group – we are gradually fulfilling the company's sustainable development goals.

"BayWa r.e. is a trusted partner for us, we are glad that together we can set standards in the industry."

