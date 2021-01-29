LafargeHolcim joins the MIT Climate and Sustainability Consortium

LafargeHolcim has joined the MIT Climate and Sustainability Consortium (MCSC) as a founding member, representing the building materials industry, to accelerate climate action through innovation. The company joins a range of influential other sector leaders to work with MIT’s world-class research teams to develop scalable solutions to tackle climate change.

Jan Jenisch, LafargeHolcim CEO: "I am committed to building a net zero future, driving innovative and sustainable building solutions that work for people and the planet. With the urgency of today’s climate crisis, no single organisation can tackle it alone. That’s why I am proud to be joining MIT’s alliance of like-minded industry leaders and academic partners to scale up our climate action together."

The MCSC is led by the MIT School of Engineering and will engage students, faculty, and researchers from across the entire Institute. MCSC members will work to accelerate large-scale, real-world solutions that address the threat of climate change. The goals of the MCSC include climate change mitigation, lowering barriers to technology adoption, speeding the retirement of carbon-intensive activities, directing investment where it will be most effective, and rapidly translating best practices across industries.

Joining this consortium is another step on LafargeHolcim’s commitment to build a net zero future as a global leader in innovative and sustainable building materials and solutions.

