ASEC and Qatrana Cement extend O&M contract

01 February 2021

ASEC of Egypt and Qatrana Cement Co of Jordan have announced the extension of the operation and maintenance (O&M) contract for an additional three years.



The collaboration started back in 2010 when partners entered into an O&M agreement and ASEC was entrusted with the full responsibility of the operation and maintenance of the 1.5Mta Qatrana Cement plant from raw material crushing up to cement dispatch.



"This contract marks a milestone in our cooperation with Qatrana Cement Company and is proof of the exceptional and long-standing relationship with our clients," said Ashraf El-Kahky, ASEC CEO and managing director. "ASEC with its distinctive set of resources and experience combined with QCC support represent the unique blend for achieving success and operational excellence," he added.

