JK Lakshmi Cement's sales rise 19% in Oct-Dec 2020

01 February 2021

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd recorded sales of INR11,928m (US$163.27m) in October to December 2020 compared to INR10,049.5m in October to December 2018, a rise of 19 per cent.

JK Lakshmi Cement’s efforts to raise the product mix and improve efficiency parameters combined with increased demand boosted company profitability.

EBITDA rose to INR2124.6m in October to December 2020 from INR1665.9m in the same period in the prior year, up 28 per cent. profits before tax stood at INR1271.5m in October to December 2020 up from INR753.5m in October to December 2019.

Power consumption was reduced to 69kWh/t in October to December 2020 from 70kWh/t in the same 2019 period. During the nine months from April to December 2020, net sales rose by three per cent to INR3067.2m compared to INR29,823.1m in the same period of 2019.

