Oman Cement orders ABB's optimisation technology

02 February 2021

Oman Cement Co (OCC) will build on long-term ABB relationship with the installation of ABB’s state-of-the-art ABB Ability™ System 800xA to optimise performance on all three process lines at the Muscat-based cement factory, which has a 3.5Mta cement production.

ABB has built on a 40-year relationship with leading cement producer OCC in delivering the latest digital control systems to boost operational efficiency, increase availability, lower costs and drive sustainability. ABB has also replaced older controllers in their final lifecycle phase with AC800M models.



Teams from Oman Cement Co and ABB Switzerland collaborated to complete the engineering, supply, installation and commissioning of the ABB systems. ABB secured two separate contracts for the work with OCC, a company that has been a customer since 1978.

"Cement production is a core industry for Oman, serving and enabling a self-sufficient construction industry,” said Bashar Al Farsi, head of instrumentation and control, OCC.

"With the long-term support of ABB we have added to this strength and look forward to continued success, now with the latest digital control system across our three process lines. We have already identified time and cost savings, and will drive towards greater efficiencies and sustainability targets as we aim to be the number one cement manufacturing company in the Sultanate."

Published under