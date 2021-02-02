LafargeHolcim makes two bolt-on aggregate acquisitions

02 February 2021

LafargeHolcim announces the acquisition of Edile Commerciale and the signing of Cemex Rhone Alpes, both suppliers of ready-mix concrete and aggregates, located in Milan, Italy, and Lyon, France.

With 35 ready-mix concrete plants, these operations strengthen LafargeHolcim’s position in areas with strong demographic trends and key infrastructure projects. These two bolt-on acquisitions add to eight similar transactions carried out by LafargeHolcim in 2020, as a key driver of its growth strategy.



Cemex announced that the divestment of certain assets in southeastern France was part of its strategy to focus its portfolio in high-growth markets. Cemex signed binding agreements to sell 24 concrete plants and one aggregate quarry in France to LafargeHolcim.

Jan Jenisch, LafargeHolcim's CEO: "I am excited about the growth prospects ahead with Edile Commerciale and Cemex Rhone Alpes. These two acquisitions are a perfect fit for our growth strategy, adding to eight other bolt-ons we closed in 2020. They confirm our ambition to revitalise leading cities like Milan and Lyon, and our vision to support Europe become a net zero region by 2050. To be a key partner on this journey we launched ECOPact green concrete last year and I am committed to ensuring its high pace roll-out worldwide. This year, we have a unique opportunity to accelerate the transition to sustainable construction with an unprecedented wave of government stimulus packages, focusing on infrastructure, with Europe at the forefront. I look forward to being part of the green recovery to build a net zero future."





