HGH appoints new President

04 February 2021

HGH has promoted Vincent Leboucher to President of the HGH Group. Current President, Thierry Campos, retires from the business after 32 years at HGH.

Vincent Leboucher, 40, graduated from the Institut d'Optique Graduate School in 2002 and joined HGH in 2003 as an electro-optics engineer. His rapid progression within the company saw him take on the position of Head of R&D in 2010 and Deputy General Manager in 2018. As Deputy General Manager he led the company alongside Thierry Campos.



In his new role, Mr Leboucher will drive the HGH Group toward continued and global growth across the Surveillance and Test & Measurement industries. He also plans to strengthen the company's customer support and service offering as part of the company's major projects for the near future.

Published under