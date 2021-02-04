Holcim Mexico launches Holcim Supra range

ICR Newsroom By 04 February 2021

Following years of research at its Center for Technological Innovation for Construction and with international support of LafargeHolcim’s Innovation Center in Lyon, France, Holcim Mexico has launched a new product range, Holcim Supra.



The new product family is the only smart 3-in-1 technology that, in addition to repelling water, optimises production processes and protects works from environmental agents, keeping them in good condition for longer, says Holcim Mexico.



Holcim Supra is aimed at the self-construction and housing sectors, and provides ease of use on construction sites.



“The new Holcim Supra Family of cements are the latest in innovation on the market with their integrated 3-in-1 technology specially developed to protect constructions by reducing the passage of moisture into concrete. In addition to maintaining the attributes of the current Holcim cement and mortar, they contribute to having sustainable constructions by reducing CO2 emissions by up to 13 per cent in the construction process of the work, which makes it an ECO-friendly product ”mentioned Francisco Shwortshik, commercial director of Holcim Mexico.







