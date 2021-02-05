HASLE resolves Asian plant’s coating problem with alternative fuels

05 February 2021

An Asian cement plant has achieved a lifetime of 36 months for the inlet chamber and riser duct with HASLE D59A.



The 8000tpd cement plant, operating on coal and up to 25 per cent alternative fuel, has achieved an outstanding life of three years in its inlet chamber and riser duct using HASLE D59A.



Previously, the cement plant was experiencing severe coating in the inlet chamber and riser duct. HASLE’s D59A castable is highly resistant to coating, thermal shock and abrasion. To achieve the best-possible performance castable lining, a team of experienced HASLE engineers provided on-site supervision during installation.



After installing HASLE D59A, the cement plant experienced a significant drop in the number of unscheduled shutdowns to remove coating. Over time, they also had a big economic saving because less material was needed for lining in inlet chamber and riser duct.

Published under