Lehigh Hanson releases EcoCem®PLUS

05 February 2021

Lehigh Hanson has launched EcoCem®PLUS at its Edmonton cement plant in Alberta, Canada. EcoCem®PLUS is an innovative blended Portland Limestone Cement (PLC) available in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.



"The motivation behind the EcoCem brand of products is to reduce the embodied carbon of cement and concrete," said Shawn McMillan, vice president cement for Lehigh Hanson’s Canada region. "The introduction of EcoCem®PLUS to the Prairie market builds on our commitment to providing environmentally responsible types of cement that deliver excellent performance while dramatically reducing CO 2 emissions."



Lehigh's latest cement product provides strength and durability while significantly reducing the carbon footprint in concrete. EcoCem®PLUS can lower the carbon footprint by more than 22 per cent (-184kg CO 2- eq), claims Lehigh Hanson, as compared to Lehigh's General Use (GU) cement and 32 per cent (-308.5kg CO 2 -eq) compared to the current industry average GU cement when comparing EPDs.

HeidelbergCement, Lehigh Cement's global parent company, has committed to reducing 30 per cent of its carbon emissions by 2025 and providing carbon-neutral concrete by 2050. EcoCem®PLUS is the latest of several new products recently developed to help achieve those goals.

