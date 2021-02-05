BUA Cement sees 19% revenue increase

Nigeria’s BUA Cement has seen a 19.3 per cent increase in revenue to NGN209.47bn (US$549.5m) in 2020, compared to NGN175.51bn in the previous year. Operating profit also climbed 15.5 per cent YoY to NGN82.5bn from NGN71.42bn.



Profit after tax also rose 16.3 per cent to NGN70.51bn from NGN60.61bn in 2019.

