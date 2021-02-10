CemNet.com » Cement News » Southern Cement ships 3Mt of cement through Ipswich

Southern Cement ships 3Mt of cement through Ipswich

Southern Cement ships 3Mt of cement through Ipswich
By ICR Newsroom
10 February 2021


Southern Cement has reached the 3Mt milestone as general cargo vessel MV Arklow Raider arrived from Bilbao into the port of Ipswich, UK, with 4600t of cement. The cement company started using the port in 2002.

Dean Wessels, operations manager at Southern Cement, said: “We are delighted to reach the milestone of 3Mt of cement through our operation at Ipswich. We could not have achieved this without the commitment of our employees and business partners. Our relationship with ABP has allowed us to grow our business to become the supplier of choice when it comes to cementitious products.”


Published under Cement News

Tagged Under: UK Spain Western Europe Southern Cement marine distribution imports 



 

Related News

Most read on CemNet.com