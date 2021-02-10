Southern Cement ships 3Mt of cement through Ipswich

ICR Newsroom By 10 February 2021

Southern Cement has reached the 3Mt milestone as general cargo vessel MV Arklow Raider arrived from Bilbao into the port of Ipswich, UK, with 4600t of cement. The cement company started using the port in 2002.



Dean Wessels, operations manager at Southern Cement, said: “We are delighted to reach the milestone of 3Mt of cement through our operation at Ipswich. We could not have achieved this without the commitment of our employees and business partners. Our relationship with ABP has allowed us to grow our business to become the supplier of choice when it comes to cementitious products.”







