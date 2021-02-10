CTP Team presses ahead with ESP conversion at Rohdorfer Zement

ICR Newsroom By 10 February 2021

CTP Team SRL is currently working at the site of Rohdorfer Zement, Austria, where the assembly activities of a dust emission control project are on-going. The EPC project is aimed at replacing the existing two electrostatic precipitators (ESPs) on the kiln raw mill with one new fabric filter with a design capacity of 450,000Am3/h.

The new fabric filter will capture 186t of dust, the equivalent of nine trucks at full load each hour. Dust emission levels at stack will be compliant with local emission regulations. Project benefits include significant energy savings and dust emission reductions.



