Cemex reports 10% rise in 4Q20 cement volumes

12 February 2021

Cemex SAB de CV reports that in the 4Q20 EBITDA grew by double-digit growth YoY. Consolidated net sales increased by nine per cent to US$3.537bn, an increase of one per cent for the full year of 2020 when compared with 2019.

Operating EBITDA rose 19 per cent in the 4Q20 to US$644m. Operating EBITDA margin rose by 1.2 percentage points to 18.2 per cent. Foreign debt declined by US$1027m in 2020.

"2020 was one of the most challenging years we have faced but itv was also a remarkable year that tested the strengths of Cemex and several of our recent strategic initiatives," said Fernando A González, CEO of Cemex.

Regional performance

Net sales in Mexico increased by 23 per cent to US$836m in the 4Q20. Operating EBITDA rose by 26 per cent to US$268m in 4Q20 compared to 4Q19.

In the USA net sales reached US$1bn up eight per cent from the same period in 2019. Operating EBITDA rose by 25 per cent to US$186m versus the 4Q19.

In the Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia region, net sales rose by six per cent compared to the previous year, reaching US$1.2bn. Operating EBITDA rose by five per cent to US$159m in the 4Q20 compared to the 4Q19.

In South and Central America and the Caribbean, net sales totalled US$410m, up six per cent over the same period in 2019. Operating EBITDA rose by 11 per cent to US$106m in the 4Q20.

