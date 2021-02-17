Cemex Maceo plant has environmental licence modified

The Regional Autonomous Corporation of Antioquia has notified Cemex Colombia that the modification of the environmental licence of the Maceo plant in Antioquia has been approved.



This will allow the extraction of 990,000t of materials (clay and limestone) and the production of up to 1.5Mta of cement. This authorisation will enable the possibility of starting operations, the construction of the access road to the plant, the completion of pending actions of the project and the commissioning of the cement plant.



"The modification of the environmental licence is a milestone that allows us to resume work to make this project a reality, through which it is expected that we will offer our materials for infrastructure and housing works in the country more efficiently," said Alejandro Ramírez, president of Cemex Colombia and Peru.



Cemex Colombia also commits to expand and adapt habitats, fauna and flora, and to enrich and restore areas that support biodiversity. It will also continue to generate activities that improve employment, and the general welfare of the community, seeking to contribute to the economic and social development of the municipality of Maceo.

