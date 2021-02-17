Sharjah Cement receives approval to delist

UAE-based Sharjah Cement has received the approval of the Capital Market Authority (CMA) to voluntarily delist from Boursa Kuwait.
On 30 April 2020, the ordinary general meeting (OGM) of Sharjah Cement had agreed on a voluntary withdrawal from the stock exchange through the required measures.
