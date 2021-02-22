Fancesa secures US$72m contract

22 February 2021

Bolivia-based cement company Fabrica Nacional de Cemento (Fancesa) has been awarded the US$72m contract to supply over 582,000t of cement needed to build Nueva Santa Cruz Ciudad Inteligente project in Santa Cruz, Bolivia. The smart city project belongs to the Lafuente group.



The contract follows a year-long negotiation process and was announced by Fancesa and Lafuente in the cement producer’s Sucre facilities. Fancesa will provide mainly IP-30 Lider cement and some IP-40 Superior cement over a period of 40 months to the project, which is located north of Santa Cruz.

