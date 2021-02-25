Holcim Philippines appoints new CEO

25 February 2021

Holcim Philippines has appointed Horia Ciprian Adrian as its president and CEO, following the departure of John Stull who has led the company for three years. The appointment will be effective from 1 March.



"It is an honour to be appointed as the new President and CEO of Holcim Philippines. The business in the Philippines is a significant contributor to the LafargeHolcim Group and it is truly exciting to continue the remarkable work done under John's leadership," said Mr Adrian.



He has previously served as CEO of Holcim Romania and was the market head of emerging Europe. Mr Stull is expected to take on another position within LafargeHolcim.

Published under