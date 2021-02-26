Cement imports into Mexico from Turkey and China surge in 11M20

Imports of cement into Mexico from Turkey and China increased by 88 and 150 per cent, respectively, in the January-November 2020 period, reports Market Data México. Turkey imported cement to the value of US$2m while China’s imports reached US$1m, the same value as Croatia and The Netherlands.



However, the USA remains the largest cement importer with US$12m in the 11M20 although its imports into Mexico were down by 29 per cent YoY.



Croatian cement imports into Mexico saw a drop of 35 per cent YoY in the 11M20.







