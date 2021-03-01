Arabian Cement reports net loss in 2020

Egypt’s Arabian Cement Co has reported an EGP122.78m (US$7.8m) net loss during 2020, compared with an EGP28.92m profit in the previous year. Sales revenues declined 20 per cent YoY to EGP2.48bn from EGP3.1bn.
On a standalone basis, the company saw losses reach EGP116.21m against an EGP30.09m profit in 2019.
