Vietnam sees cement and clinker exports rise 16%

03 March 2021

Vietnam exported 2.7Mt of cement and clinker worth US$98m in February, up 16.8 per cent and 4.8 per cent YoY, respectively, according to the country’s General Statistics Office (GSO).

In the first two months of this year, the country exported 5.84Mt of cement and clinker (up 15.9 per cent) representing a value of US$214m (up 6.6 per cent).

