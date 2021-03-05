Shree Cement places WHR order

05 March 2021

India’s Shree Cement has placed an order for two WHR boilers from ISGEC Heavy Engineering for its Raipur plant.



A PH boiler will be set up at the preheater exhaust, while an AQC boiler will be installed at the cooler exhaust from the facility’s 10,500tpd kiln.



This is the second order Shree has placed with the engineering firm, according to a statement.

