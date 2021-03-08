WCA's Gender Focus Network promotes gender equality in the cement sector

In late 2020 the World Cement Association launched the Gender Focus Network (GFN) with the aim of tackling gender inequality in the cement industry and making the sector more attractive to women, as the participation of women in this particular working environment is very low.

According to data from the US and from the 'Big Four' cement companies, only about 13 per cent of the sector's workforce is made up of women, suggesting that there are issues in attracting and retaining female talent.

In light of this, the GFN has four key aims: firstly to improve the representation of women within the cement industry, to encourage member companies to implement gender diversity programmes and strategies, to create a space for sharing best practices and also to foster women's empowerment and professional development in the industry.

The first area of work will be addressing the information deficit in the industry by carrying out a benchmarking exercise of WCA's member companies, aiming to fill the data gap and to make the issue more visible. Further activities will include hosting online networking events and information-sharing sessions, identifying and promoting female speakers at WCA's events, and also, COVID permitting, hosting a dedicated in-person session at a future conference.

In addition, for this year's International Women's Day, the GFN is running a social media campaign, in line with 2021's theme of 'Choose to Challenge', choosing to address the diversity issue head-on, exploring cement’s gender gap in different countries and showcasing the work of women in WCA's member companies.

Manon Burbidge, WCA's policy and communications coordinator, comments: "We acknowledge that this is a complex issue, and that there is no 'one-size-fits-all' solution to the issue: what works in one cultural or company context doesn't necessarily work in another. However, by creating a space for women in the industry, to share experiences and best practice, foster networking opportunities and highlight the achievements of cement's diverse women, we are confident that we can create a more positive and inclusive environment for all."

