Kalambaina Cement to launch second line in July

08 March 2021

Nigeria's Kalambaina Cement (BUA Cement) is set to launch its 3Mta second line in July this year, which is expected to increase supply and stabilise the price of cement, according to the company.



The plant, based in Sokoto State, is expected to scale-up cement production after commissioning the new line in order to meet the country’s current and projected demand.

