Argos recycles 7m cement bags

ICR Newsroom By 09 March 2021

Since the start of its Sacos Verdes (Green Bags) initiative in 2013, Colombia’s Argos, has recycled 7m bags. This year alone, 15,910 bags were recycled.



The company’s customers have returned more than 1000t of paper, representing the saving of more than 10,000 trees and 80,200m3 of water – sufficient to supply 472,000 people in one day. Due to the initiative, the company has employed more than 16,723 people in solid waste, bag management and cleaning, reports the company.

