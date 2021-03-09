CemNet.com » Cement News » Taiwan Cement Corp reports 5% rise in revenue

Taiwan Cement Corp reports 5% rise in revenue

09 March 2021


Taiwan Cement Corp has reported a 9.3 per cent YoY decline in revenue to TWD4.54bn (US$160.19m) for February 2021, compared with TWD5bn in the year-ago period.

In the first two months of the year, revenue advanced five per cent YoY to TWD13.13bn from TWD12.5bn in the 2M20.

