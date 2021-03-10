Cemex to end fossil fuel use at Rugby plant

10 March 2021

Cemex is investing US$25m in a new fuel system at Rugby Cement plant in the UK as part of its ‘Future in Action’ programme to achieve carbon neutrality.

The new system uses green hydrogen and will have the capability to operate at 100 per cent with alternative fuels. The system will be fully operational in June 2021.

The project is part of a US$100m investment programme in the UK towards reducing CO 2 emissions from European operations by 35 per cent from 1990 levels.

"We believe that this very significant investment in this upgraded facility supports Cemex's position to minimise the use of fossil fuels for both environmental and economic reasons. It will enable the Rugby plant to consistently operate with up to 100 per cnet alternative fuels, which will contribute to our climate action targets," said Sergio Menendez, president of Cemex Europe.

