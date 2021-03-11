Breedon announces revenues of GBP928.7m in 2020

11 March 2021

Breedon Group Plc has announced its annual results for the year ended 31 December 2020 when it achieved revenues of GBP928.7m (US$1.29bn) and profit before tax of GBP48.1m, down from GBP94.6m in 2019.

The company sold 2Mt of cement as it did in 2019, and decreased aggregate sales to 21.7Mt in 2020 from 20.2Mt in 2019. Ready-mix sales fell to 2.6Mms from 3Mm3 in 2019, while asphalt sales increased to 3.3Mt from 3Mt in 2019.

"Although we remain mindful of the ongoing impact of COVID-19, with the worst of the pandemic now hopefully behind us and some welcome clarity on Brexit, I believe the prospects for Breedon and for our industry are increasingly positive," said Pat Ward, Breedon’s Group Chief Executive. "With robust commitments from the UK and Irish governments to infrastructure investment and continuing long-term demand for housing, forecasters are expecting this year and next to see steady growth in demand for our products in both countries."

