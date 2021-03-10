CemNet.com » Cement News » TCK sees 65% rise in profit

TCK sees 65% rise in profit

TCK sees 65% rise in profit
10 March 2021


Bosnia & Herzegovina’s Tvornica Cementa Kakanj (HeidelbergCement) has reported a 64.5 per cent YoY surge in net profit to BAM23.5m (US$14.29m) in 2020.

The company’s operating revenues also advanced 23.4 per cent to BAM90.6m, while operating costs increased 59 per cent to BAM73.4m.

Published under Cement News

Tagged Under: Bosnia-Herzegovina Tvornica Cementa Kakanj HeidelbergCement business results Central Europe 



 

Related News

Most read on CemNet.com