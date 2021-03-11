Breedon Group makes Board appointments

11 March 2021

Breedon Group Plc has appointed James Botherton, who joined the group as Chief Financial Officer designate on 1 January 2021, as Chief Financial Officer and Board member as of 1 April 2021.

Helen Miles is joining Breedon as a Non-Executive Director 1 April 2021. Helen is currently Capital and Commercial Services Director and a member of the Executive Committee of Severn Trent Plc.

Meanwhile Pat Ward is succeeded by Rob Wood as Group Finance Director on 1 April 2021.

Breedon's Chairman, Amit Bhatia, said: "Breedon has thrived during the five years that Pat has been Chief Executive and I wish him the best for the future. Pat will be succeeded by Rob Wood, who has worked very closely with Pat on the development and execution of the groups strategy, and I look forward to continuing to work with him.

"We are pleased to welcome helen to Breedon. I am confident that Helen’s perspective and infrastructure expertise will be highly valuable to the Board and that her contribution will help to support the future development of the group."

