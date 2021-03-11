US cement market sees slight expansion in 2020

ICR Newsroom By 11 March 2021

Total shipments of Portland and blended cement, including imports, in the USA and Puerto Rico increased 13 per cent YoY to 7.5Mt in December 2020, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). The leading cement-consuming states were Texas, California, Florida, Georgia and Arizona, which accounted for 44 per cent of December offtake. The leading producing states were Texas, California, Missouri, Florida and Alabama.



Masonry cement deliveries increased 10 per cent YoY to 181,000t. The leading masonry cement-consuming states were Florida, Texas, California, North Carolina and Georgia. These states received 60 per cent of masonry cement shipments.



Clinker production, excluding Puerto Rico, advanced 10 per cent YoY to 7.2Mt in December 2020. Clinker was mainly produced in California, Texas, Missouri, Florida and Alabama.



Domestic cement supply was supplemented by by 1.4Mt of imports – a 28 per cent increase from imports in December 2019.



Full-year 2020

A 103Mt of Portland and blended cement (including imports) were shipped in the USA and Puerto Rico in 2020, representing a modest increase YoY. Masonry cement shipments for the year slipped to 2.4Mt in 2020.



Clinker production in the USA remained stable at 79.1Mt.



The US market saw a six per cent uptick in imports, which reached 17.2Mt in 2020.

