SBTi validates UltraTech’s CO2 emissions reduction targets

15 March 2021

UltraTech Cement, the largest manufacturer of grey cement, white cement and ready-mix concrete in India, has announced the validation of its CO 2 emissions reduction targets by the Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTi).

In July 2020 the company committed to set 'science-based targets' to reduce its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. UltraTech Cement Ltd commits to reduce Scope 1 GHG intensity by 27 per cent by 2032 from the base year of 2017. The company also commits to reduce Scope 2 GHG intensity by 69 per cent within the same time frame. The SBTi has validated UltraTech’s GHG reduction targets which covers the target to lower its CO 2 intensity in cement to 462kg net CO 2 /t of cementitious material (net CO 2 /t.cem.) by 2032.

Targets adopted by companies to reduce GHG emissions are considered 'science-based' if they are in line to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement – to limit global warming to well below 2˚C, preferably to 1.5˚C, compared to pre-industrial levels.

"A changing climate scenario poses significant challenges for the built environment sector. It equally provides valuable opportunities to develop sustainable products and services. By committing to science-based targets, UltraTech Cement has once again demonstrated leadership in paving the way for the sector to help build sustainable infrastructure," said Mr Kailash Jhanwar, managing director, UltraTech Cement Ltd.

