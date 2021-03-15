Sharjah Cement sees 26% revenue decline in 2020

UAE-based Sharjah Cement has reported a 25.6 per cent decline in revenue to AED431.63m (US$117.53m) for 2020, compared to AED580.1m in the previous year.



The cost of sales declined to AED436.99m from AED543.8m. The company also posted an AED70.64m loss for the year, compared to an AED12.07m profit in 2019.

