Oman Cement receives bids for new project

16 March 2021

Oman Cement Co has reportedly received commercial bids from EPC contractors for its integrated cement plant in Duqm, according to Muscat Daily. The 5000tpd project is expected to represent an investment of US$250m.



"Offers from the EPC bidders have been received and after initial valuation the deviations in the commercial offers are yet to be updated and submitted by the EPC bidders," said the company.



The company is also planning to set up a power plant to achieve a higher energy efficiency in its operations. EPC offers for this have already been received and an evaluation has been completed.

