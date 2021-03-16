Charah Solutions Inc releases its first ESG report

Charah® Solutions Inc has announced the publication of its first annual environmental, social and governance (ESG) report, prepared using internationally-recognised Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) reporting.

The report provides information on the company's ESG performance in 2020, its response to the global pandemic, key issues identified by the company and its stakeholders, as well as clearly defined ESG goals.

Key 2020 ESG achievements and results, include:

• Beneficial use of 2.58Mt of fly ash and other supplementary cementitious materials (SCMs) in concrete and other products, which eliminates the need to dispose of fly ash in landfills, reduces the overall carbon footprint, and conserves virgin natural resources by substituting materials that would typically be mined.

• 2.58Mt of coal combustion residuals (CCRs) beneficiated and recycled for beneficial us

• 2.24Mt of CO 2 saved from entering the atmosphere

• 2.58Mt of materials diverted from landfill disposal

• 34,215t of gypsum recycled

• Approximately 300 acres of land reclaimed since 2015

• 12 ponds cleaned and closed, and one mine reclaimed since 2015

• 42.34m gallons of wastewater treated.

