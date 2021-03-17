RAK White Cement sees revenue down 7%

UAE-based RAK White Cement has seen a 34.6 per cent YoY decline in attributable net profit to AED12.69m (US$3.46m) in 2020, compared to AED19.41m in the previous year.
Revenues declined 6.5 per cent YoY to AED221.19m from AED236.48m in 2019.
