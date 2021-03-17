Tarmac introduces a fully-recyclable hybrid bag

Tarmac (CRH Group) has moved to using 50 per cent recycled plastic in its packaging, with the release of new all-weather, fully-recyclable hybrid bag.

Manufacturing facilities in Scotland and Wales are all now in production with the new bag, which offers rip, tear and puncture resistance, as well as providing essential protection against rain and water damage. Other sites currently producing a 30 per cent recycled content bag are due to switch to the latest packaging in the coming months.

Tarmac’s new packaging also features clearer recycling labelling and information to encourage customers to ‘empty, rinse, recycle’ and dispose of the packaging responsibly.

Gareth Osborne, senior marketing manager for Tarmac’s cement and lime business, said: “Our Blue Circle products have a proud history of innovation and we’re excited to launch these new eco bags which are a significant step in our sustainability journey, at the same time as providing the weatherproof and robust packaging that our customers want and need.”

