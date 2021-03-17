Senegalese cement output up 9% in December 2020

ICR Newsroom By 17 March 2021

The production of cement in Senegal has advanced 8.9 per cent MoM in December 2020.



However, domestic cement sales have slipped by 0.1 per cent while exports were down 9.2 per cent MoM, according to the national statistics and demographic agency, ANSD.



When compared with the year-ago period, production edged up 0.9 per cent, while local sales remained stable and exports contracted by 17 per cent.

