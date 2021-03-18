Cemex to develop a carbon neutral alliance in Germany

18 March 2021

Cemex SAB de CV is developing a carbon neutral alliance in Germany as part of its ‘Future Action programme’ to test and accelerate technologies to reach carbon neutrality at its Rüdersdorf plant.

Cemex is joining pioneering industrial consortiums to develop industrial-scale demonstration projects using ground-breaking technologies to form this alliance, which aspires to achieve carbon neutrality at the Rüdersorf plant by 2030. Several technologies, including waste heat recovery, carbon capture and transformation into building materials, hydrogen with renewable energy, synthetic fuels and green hydrocarbons, are to be evaluated.

"It is expected that CO 2 will be further processed to convert to new forms of energy and materials for use locally by industrial, residential and transport sectors. Together with our partners, we will take feasibility studies through to economic solutions to decarbonising cement production," said Stefan Schmorleiz, plant manager and managing director of Cemex Zement GmbH.

Published under