LafargeHolcim appoints Chief Sustainability and Innovation Officer

19 March 2021

LafargeHolcim announces the expansion of Magali Anderson's role to Chief Sustainability and Innovation Officer, effective March 2021, putting sustainability at the core of its innovation pipeline. She has been a member of the Group Executive Committee since October 2019, when she was appointed Chief Sustainability Officer. In this expanded position, Anderson takes on the leadership and development of the company’s global R&D strategy and organisation, as well as external innovation collaborations from academia to start-ups.

Jan Jenisch, LafargeHolcim CEO, said: "I am delighted to appoint Magali as our Chief Sustainability and Innovation Officer. Under her leadership, we opened a new chapter in our climate action with our net zero pledge and growing range of green building solutions, from ECOPact to Ecolabel. Sustainability is a game-changer in our industry and innovation is the most effective catalyst to scale up our impact. By aligning our Sustainability and Research and Development organisations under Magali’s direction, I look forward to stepping up our pace and pipeline of innovation to build a net zero future."

Magali Anderson, chief sustainability and innovation officer: "I am very proud of how quickly we are advancing on our net zero journey. We have always taken a rigorous and science-driven approach to sustainability. It’s a natural next step for us to put innovation and sustainability under one roof to shift from incremental to exponential impact. By working even more closely with colleagues across our six innovation centres worldwide, researchers across our global network, and our growing list of external partners, from MIT to ETH, I am committed to move even faster on our climate action."

LafargeHolcim will publish its very first climate transition report in 2022. Consistent with its governance, this report will be submitted to its shareholders for a non-binding vote in 2022.

