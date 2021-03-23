Vietnam's cement sales set to rise 2% in 1Q21

Vietnam is expected to sell 8.87Mt of cement in March, up 1.5 per cent YoY, according to the latest data from the Department of Building Materials under the Ministry of Construction.

The figure includes 5.02Mt of cement sold in the domestic market. State-owned VICEM is also expected to sell 1.83Mt in the domestic market and 3.85Mt of exports during the March period.

As a result, Vietnam’s cement sales are estimated to have increased 1.5 per cent YoY to 22.31Mt in the first quarter of 2021. This includes 12.16Mt sold in the domestic market and 10.15Mt of exports.

